Maharashtra has seen a significant rise in suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, with 130 reported, including two fatalities. Health officials suspect contaminated water sources may be the cause, and measures are being taken to tackle the outbreak

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra reports 130 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, two fatalities x 00:00

The number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare and potentially debilitating nerve disorder, has reached 130 in Maharashtra, particularly in Pune and other districts, according to the state’s health department officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI reports, there have been two suspected fatalities attributed to the syndrome so far, one involving a 56-year-old woman from Pune and the other a man from Solapur district. Both deaths have raised concerns about the growing outbreak of the condition, which causes rapid muscle weakness and numbness, often affecting the limbs and sometimes leading to life-threatening complications.

The health officials further stated that three new suspected cases were recorded just the previous day. Among the 130 suspected patients, 73 have been confirmed as suffering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Of the confirmed cases, 25 are from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas, 74 are from newly included villages under PMC, 13 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas, and nine from Pune rural. Additionally, nine more cases have been reported from other districts of the state.

In light of the rising number of cases, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, took proactive measures to address the situation. He presided over a District Planning Committee meeting in Pune on Thursday, where he directed municipal and district health authorities to take strict action against hospitals found to be overcharging GBS patients. Furthermore, Pawar emphasised the need to ensure an adequate supply of necessary drugs for treating the condition, noting the importance of a coordinated response in the face of such a rare and concerning health crisis.

Officials believe the outbreak may be linked to contaminated water sources, with Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria commonly found in contaminated food and water, being identified as a possible cause. This bacterium is known to trigger gastrointestinal issues, which could, in turn, lead to the onset of GBS, a disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system, resulting in severe muscle weakness.\

(With inputs from PTI)