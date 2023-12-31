Maharashtra reports 131 fresh Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 131 fresh Covid-19 cases. No fatalities were reported on December 31

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 131 fresh Covid-19 cases after testing 12,405 samples at a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent, a state health department bulletin said, reported the PTI.

No fatalities were reported on December 31, the bulletin said.

A day earlier, the state had logged 172 Covid-19 infections.

Out of 8,76,33,748 laboratory samples tested until Sunday (since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020), 81,72,836 have tested positive for Covid-19, as per the health department, as per the PTI.

With 51 patients discharged on Sunday, the overall number of recoveries in the state stood at 80,23,576 at a recovery rate of 98.17 per cent.

The week from December 24 to 31 saw 751 cases compared to the preceding week from December 17 to 24 when only 103 infections were recorded. 19 cases each were reported from December 3 to 9 and from December 10 to 16, as per the health department.

Maharashtra has so far reported 29 cases of JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron till Sunday. District-wise distribution is Pune 15, Thane 5, Beed 3, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 2 and one each in Kolhapur, Akola, Sindhudurg and Nashik.

Omicron XBB.1.16 is a dominant variant of Covid-19 and a total of 1,972 cases were reported, the health department said.

Maharashtra has seen 137 Covid-19 fatalities since January 1, 2023. While 70.80 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, and 16 per cent didn't have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, India has logged 841 new cases of Covid-19, the highest in 227 days, while the number of active cases of the infection was recorded at 4,309, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Three new fatalities due to Covid-- one each from Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

India had recorded 865 new days on May 19.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant JN.1 and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

(with PTI inputs)

