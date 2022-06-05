Maharashtra reports 1,494 COVID-19 cases; one death

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,494 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 961 in Mumbai, and one fatality due to the infection, taking the tally of infections to 78,93,197 and the toll to 1,47,866, the state health department said.

The state had recorded 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death the day before.




Sunday is the fourth consecutive day when the state reported more than 1,000 cases.


