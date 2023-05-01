Maharashtra reports 177 new cases of Covid-19 infection, one death

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent

Maharashtra on Monday reported 177 new cases of Covid-19 infection and one death, while 249 patients were discharged today after full recovery taking the recovery rate in the state to 98.13 per cent, officials said.

Officials said that out of 8,69,99,060 laboratory samples 81,66,068 have been tested positive (09.39%) for Covid-19 until today.

On Monday 4456 tests were conducted out of which 2930 were done in government laboratories while 1450 were done in private laboratories and 76 were self-tests.

The officials said that at present the dominant variant of Covid in the state is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1112 cases were found to be infected with this variant and 10 deaths were reported among the cases of this variant.

Since Jan 1, 2023, 97 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 73.2 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 88 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 12 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 61 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,62,876, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city had been recently witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus. But, on Monday, Mumbai witnessed a decline in the daily cases of Covid-19.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 59 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,42,181.

The city now has an active caseload of 930 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 24 and April 30 was 0.0102 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,45,440 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 728 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 6,348 days, as per civic data.