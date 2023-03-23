Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra reports 198 Covid 19 cases active tally at 1617

Maharashtra reports 198 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,617

Updated on: 23 March,2023 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported in state on March 23, the state health department bulletin said

Maharashtra reports 198 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,617

Representational Pic


Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 198 new coronavirus infections, zero deaths and 229 recoveries, the health department said.


The state's Covid-19 caseload rose to 81,40,677 while death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,430.



There are 1,617 active cases in the state now.


On Wednesday, the state had recorded 334 new cases and one death.

The case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

As man as 229 people recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening which took the tally of recoveries to 79,90,630. The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent.

As many as 2,381 tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,65,65,883.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 198; Deaths: zero; Active cases: 1,617; Tests: 2,381.

Meanwhile, One person succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday in state, while Maharashtra had reported as many as 334 new covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, a state health department said in a bulletin. 

Also Read: Heat after rains in Mumbai

It had said that 174 patients were discharged today taking the number of those who were discharged from the hospitals after contracting the virus to 79,90,401.

The bulletin stated that the recovery rate in the state stood at 98.16 per cent.

It said that out of 8,65,63,502 laboratory samples 81,40,479 have been tested positive for Covid-19 until today.

Amid the rise in the Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting later today to review the situation and public health preparedness, officials said.

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs) 

 

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
maharashtra Covid 19 Coronavirus news India news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK