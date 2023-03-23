Maharashtra reports 198 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,617

No death was reported in state on March 23, the state health department bulletin said

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 198 new coronavirus infections, zero deaths and 229 recoveries, the health department said.

The state's Covid-19 caseload rose to 81,40,677 while death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,430.

There are 1,617 active cases in the state now.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 334 new cases and one death.

The case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

As man as 229 people recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening which took the tally of recoveries to 79,90,630. The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent.

As many as 2,381 tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,65,65,883.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 198; Deaths: zero; Active cases: 1,617; Tests: 2,381.

Meanwhile, One person succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday in state, while Maharashtra had reported as many as 334 new covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, a state health department said in a bulletin.

It had said that 174 patients were discharged today taking the number of those who were discharged from the hospitals after contracting the virus to 79,90,401.

The bulletin stated that the recovery rate in the state stood at 98.16 per cent.

It said that out of 8,65,63,502 laboratory samples 81,40,479 have been tested positive for Covid-19 until today.

Amid the rise in the Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting later today to review the situation and public health preparedness, officials said.

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)