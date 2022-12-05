×
Maharashtra reports 22 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 278

Updated on: 05 December,2022 08:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI



No death was reported on Monday, the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407




With the addition of 22 new cases of coronavirus, Maharashtra's tally of infections reached 81,35,999 on Monday, an official from the state health department said.


At least 37 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 79,87,314, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, he said.



The state is now left with 278 active cases, the official said.


The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Mumbai circle reported 15, followed by Pune with six and Nashik one. The remaining circles of Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Latur, Akola and Nagpur did not report a single case in the last 24 hours, he said.

As many as 9,417 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,56,91,594, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

