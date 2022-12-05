Mumbai records three new Covid-19 cases, no death

The recovery count increased by six and reached 11,35,151, leaving the city with an active caseload of 48

Mumbai on Monday recorded three Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,54,943, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,744, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The recovery count increased by six and reached 11,35,151, leaving the city with an active caseload of 48.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the city's recovery rate was 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,85,74,677 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the city, including 1,104 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

