Maharashtra reports 299 new cases of Covid-19, no deaths

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Maharashtra reported 299 new cases of Covid-19 while the state did not report any death on Wednesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

The state health department bulletin said that out of 8,70,13,504 laboratory samples 81,66,506 have been tested positive (09.39 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

710 patients have been discharged today. 80,15,051 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery until today. Recovery rate in the state is 98.15 per cent.

On Wednesday 11083 tests were conducted out of which 7940 were conducted in government laboratories, 3105 were conducted in private laboratories, and 38 were self-conducted tests.

The bulletin said that at present dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1202 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 11 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since Jan 1, 2023, 98 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 73.47 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 88 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 12 per cent did not have any comorbidities.

