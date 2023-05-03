Mumbai continues to log less than 100 cases for third day in row; one death reported

The fatality count in the metropolis rose to 19,766 after one person died due to the infection, the civic body said in its bulletin

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 67 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall infection tally to 11,62,990, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The fatality count in the metropolis rose to 19,766 after one person died due to the infection, the civic body said in its bulletin.

This is for the third day in a row that Mumbai has registered less than 100 coronavirus positive cases. On Tuesday, the city witnessed 41 new cases, while on Monday it reported 61 cases. Not a single fatality was reported on both these days.

An 85-year-old woman with co-morbidities, including hypertension, succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The BMC said that 2,350 tests were conducted in the city, taking the overall test count to 1,88,48,469.

The number of Covid-19 recoveries reached 11,42,556 as 185 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours.

There are now 668 active cases in the city, it said.

Mumbai's Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases for the period between April 26 and May 2 was 0.0086 per cent. The city's case double rate stood at 7,422 days.

