Mumbai: Spot for civic facility is now a dump yard

Activist writes to BMC chief, collector to crack down on violator

Heaps of rubble seen at the site reserved for a civic facility in Kanjurmarg village

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appears to be least concerned about the illegal dumping of debris, even when it is allegedly being done on land set aside for one of its facilities in Kanjurmarg village.

Mumbai-based environmentalist Nandkumar Pawar on Monday brought the alleged violation to the attention of the Mumbai Suburban collector, municipal commissioner and principal secretary of the urban development department via email. He told mid-day, “Construction debris is being illegally dumped at CTS no. 592A/1/4 in Kanjurmarg village. The site has been reserved for a BMC office.”

In his complaint, Pawar has stated that due to construction and redevelopment activities, massive amounts of debris are being generated, causing acute air pollution. This is putting an immense strain on the local ecosystem and is damaging the environment.

Also Read: Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist

The scientific disposal of rubble generated by construction work is a recent phenomenon and the lack of space in the city makes it challenging to get rid of it properly. Many a time, construction debris is dumped on highways as it takes hardly a few minutes to unload it.

“The Kanjurmarg site has been reserved for a 7.5 per cent amenity space facility by the BMC. Shockingly, this site has been illegally converted into a debris-dumping yard. Hundreds of truckloads of rubble have been dumped here,” Pawar said.

The environmentalist alleged that the BMC itself could be indulging in the dumping of debris at the site. He also pointed out that there are dedicated dumping sites in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and debris must be transported to these sites for disposal.

Pawar’s email read, “The BMC seems to be dumping construction debris at the site of the facility. Dear sir, you are requested to kindly order the immediate removal of this debris. Please order an investigation into who authorised the dumping of debris at the site.”

May 1

Day Pawar wrote email