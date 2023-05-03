Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?
Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram
Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed
Mumbai: Borivali East-WEH bridge likely to be ready by December
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 12 crore for a greener city
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Spot for civic facility is now a dump yard

Mumbai: Spot for civic facility is now a dump yard

Updated on: 03 May,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Activist writes to BMC chief, collector to crack down on violator

Mumbai: Spot for civic facility is now a dump yard

Heaps of rubble seen at the site reserved for a civic facility in Kanjurmarg village

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Spot for civic facility is now a dump yard
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appears to be least concerned about the illegal dumping of debris, even when it is allegedly being done on land set aside for one of its facilities in Kanjurmarg village.


Mumbai-based environmentalist Nandkumar Pawar on Monday brought the alleged violation to the attention of the Mumbai Suburban collector, municipal commissioner and principal secretary of the urban development department via email. He told mid-day, “Construction debris is being illegally dumped at CTS no. 592A/1/4 in Kanjurmarg village. The site has been reserved for a BMC office.”



In his complaint, Pawar has stated that due to construction and redevelopment activities, massive amounts of debris are being generated, causing acute air pollution. This is putting an immense strain on the local ecosystem and is damaging the environment.


Also Read: Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist

The scientific disposal of rubble generated by construction work is a recent phenomenon and the lack of space in the city makes it challenging to get rid of it properly. Many a time, construction debris is dumped on highways as it takes hardly a few minutes to unload it.

“The Kanjurmarg site has been reserved for a 7.5 per cent amenity space facility by the BMC. Shockingly, this site has been illegally converted into a debris-dumping yard. Hundreds of truckloads of rubble have been dumped here,” Pawar said.

The environmentalist alleged that the BMC itself could be indulging in the dumping of debris at the site. He also pointed out that there are dedicated dumping sites in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and debris must be transported to these sites for disposal.

Pawar’s email read, “The BMC seems to be dumping construction debris at the site of the facility. Dear sir, you are requested to kindly order the immediate removal of this debris. Please order an investigation into who authorised the dumping of debris at the site.”

May 1
Day Pawar wrote email

brihanmumbai municipal corporation kanjurmarg mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK