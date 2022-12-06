Maharashtra reports 34 new Covid-19 cases; active tally 273

No death was reported on Tuesday, the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 34 fresh coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,033, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,353, the official said.

The state had on Monday recorded 22 cases.

With this, the state is now left with 273 active cases, the official said.

The fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, he said.

As many as 10,323 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 8,57,01,917.

Maharashtra cases: Fresh cases 34, Total cases 81,36,033, Deaths 1,48,407, Discharged 79,87,353, Tests 8,57,01,917.

