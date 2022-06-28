Breaking News
Maharashtra reports 3,482 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Updated on: 28 June,2022 09:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The addition to the tally was a steep rise from the 2,369 reported on Monday

Maharashtra reports 3,482 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 3,482 Covid-19 cases, and nine more caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of SARS-CoV2, as well as five fatalities, which took the tally to 79,68,517 and the toll to 1,47,915, an official said.

The addition to the tally was a steep rise from the 2,369 reported on Monday, though the number of deaths remained the same on both days, he pointed out.

"As per the latest report from National Institute of Virology, Pune, seven patients of BA.5 and two of BA.4 variant have been found in the state. Four are from Palghar, three from Raigad and two from Thane," health department bulletin informed.




It added that of the nine BA.4 and BA.5 cases, two patients were below 18 years of age, two were in the 19-25 segment and five in the 26-60 age group.

"Six are men and three are women. Except one, all are vaccinated. All cases are asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation. All these samples were collected during May 31 to June 11," the health department official added.

(with inputs from PTI)

