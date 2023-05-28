Maharashtra reports 36 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Maharashtra on Sunday 36 fresh Covid-19 new cases today taking the total tally of infections in the state to 81,69,188 while the death toll remained unchanged as the state did not report any death in the last 24 hours

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Maharashtra on Sunday 36 fresh Covid-19 new cases today taking the total tally of infections in the state to 81,69,188 while the death toll remained unchanged as the state did not report any death in the last 24 hours.

A state health bulletin said that 75 patients were discharged today while 80,20,337 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.18 per cent.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

The bulletin said that at present dominant variant of the infection is Omicron XBB.1.16. So far 1653 cases have been found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since Jan 1, 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the state. 72.95 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 403 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 4,972, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count has increased to 5,31,864 with five deaths, which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,89,744).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,52, 908 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.