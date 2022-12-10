Maharashtra reports 45 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 217

Mumbai circle accounted for 26 of the new cases, followed by 13 in Pune, three in Nashik and one each in Aurangabad, Latur and Akola circles
Representational Pic
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 45 new Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases took the tally of infections to 81,36,170, a state health department's bulletin said.
It said, one death was reported on December 10, the toll reached to 1,48,408.
Mumbai circle accounted for 26 of the new cases, followed by 13 in Pune, three in Nashik and one each in Aurangabad, Latur and Akola circles, an official told the PTI reported.
The lone death from the infection took place in Sindhudurg district, which is part of Kolhapur circle, he added.
The recovery count increased by 59 and stood at 79,87,545, leaving the state with an active tally of 217, the official said.
Mumbai led with 73 active cases, followed by 70 in Pune and 28 in Thane.
As per the state health department's data, the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.
So far, 8,57,42,567 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 11,327 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.
(with PTI inputs)