Thane sees 3 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 36

Updated on: 10 December,2022 01:50 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

After the latest infections reported on Friday, the district now has 36 active cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


With the addition of three new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Thane district is at 7,47,368, a health official said on Saturday.


After the latest infections reported on Friday, the district now has 36 active cases, he said.



Also Read: Thane: 19-year-old man held for stalking pregnant woman in Mumbra


The toll remained unchanged at 11,967, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,36,122, the official added.

