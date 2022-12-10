Breaking News
Thane: 19-year-old man held for stalking pregnant woman in Mumbra

Updated on: 10 December,2022 12:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident occurred on Thursday and the accused was arrested on Friday

Thane: 19-year-old man held for stalking pregnant woman in Mumbra

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 19-year-old man was held for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a pregnant woman in Mumbra, police said.


The incident occurred on Thursday and the accused was arrested on Friday, the police said.



"The victim was returning to her parent's home from her in-law's place around 3 pm on Saturday, when the accused stalked her. When she reached her residential building, he flashed her and sexually harassed her," assistant inspector Krupali Borse of Mumbra police station said.


The accused also threatened the woman before fleeing from the spot. The victim later approached the police and lodged a complaint, based on which the Mumbra police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354(D) (stalking), 504 (intentionally insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

"The police formed a couple of teams to trace and nab the accused. They examined the CCTV footage and later arrested the man, who resides in Amrut Nagar area of Mumbra," Borse said.

(with inputs from PTI)

