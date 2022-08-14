Thane: Man kills 22-year-old pregnant girlfriend in Mumbra, held

During the probe, it was found that the victim had been in a relationship with Dalvi and there were some disputes arising out of their affair

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend over a dispute in Mumbra.

On Saturday, the police arrested the 23-year-old accused Altamash Munewar Dalvi from Thane railway station.

"The victim, Muskan alias Nadia Mulla, who was pregnant, was found dead with her throat slit in Virani Estate locality on Saturday," said Krupali Borse, an assistant police inspector from Mumbra police station.

"During the probe, it was found that the victim had been in a relationship with Dalvi and there were some disputes arising out of their affair," she added.

The accused wanted to get rid of the victim and allegedly attacked and killed her by slitting her throat, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

