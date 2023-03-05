Breaking News
Maharashtra reports 46 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 285

Updated on: 05 March,2023 09:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
No death was reported on March 5, the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,423, the state health department said

Representational Pic


Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 46 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,37,870, an official from the state health department said.


The count of recoveries reached 79,89,162 after 35 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,423, he said.



The state currently has 285 active cases, and the recovery rate stood at 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate reached 1.82 per cent, the official said.


At least 4,579 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,64,64,853, he said.

Mumbai reported 13 new infections increasing its tally to 11,54,513, including 19,747 deaths, the official said.

The Mumbai circle added 20 cases, followed by Pune with 18, Nashik three and Kolhapur one, he said.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures: Fresh cases: 46, Total cases: 81,37,870, Fatality: 1,48,423, Tests: 8,64,64,853.

