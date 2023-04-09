Maharashtra reports 788 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The state currently has 4,587 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 788 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,49,929, it said.

The state on Sunday reported one Covid-19 death. Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

560 patients discharged today 79,96,883 Covid-19 patients were discharged after full recovery until today. The Recovery rate in the state is at 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra had on Saturday recorded 542 new cases of coronavirus infection and one fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 81,49,141 and death toll to 1,48,458, an official from the state health department said, reported the PTI.

With 668 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours on April 8, the count of recoveries had reached 79,96,323, leaving the state with 4,360 active cases, the official said.

As per the health department's bulletin, Mumbai had recorded 207 cases on Saturday, making it the fifth consecutive day that the city saw 200 plus infections.

The only fatality of the day was reported in Amravati city on April 8, it said.

As many as 6,651 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours on Saturday, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,66,94,304, the bulletin stated.

(with PTI inputs)