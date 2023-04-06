Maharashtra reports 803 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,47,673, while the death of three persons raised the fatality counts to 1,48,454, a health official informed

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 803 new Covid-19 cases.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,47,673, while the death of three persons raised the fatality counts to 1,48,454, a health official informed.

A total of 687 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours which took the cumulative recovery figure to 79,95,232. There are now 3,987 active cases in Maharashtra.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

Out of 8,66,75,772 laboratory samples 81,47,673 have tested positive (09.40 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

Mumbai City reported 376 Covid-19 cases and two death.

Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, he said.

Two deaths were reported from the Mumbai Circle and one from the Aurangabad Circle.

Meanwhile in Mumbai, the BMC stated that admissions will be managed by ward war rooms which are functional 24x7 at all 24 wards. A mock drill related to Covid-19 is designed by the civic body to test the readiness and response of the hospitals for the Covid-19 outbreak.

BMC is overlooking the preparedness of the hospitals in the following areas:

â Identifying beds dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients

â Ensuring sufficient staffing levels

â Providing adequate ambulance services for transporting patients

â Ensuring testing capacity to diagnose and track COVID-19 cases

â Ensuring availability of drugs and treatment protocols specific to COVID-19

â The supply of essential equipment and resources

â The Supply of Oxygen for Covid patients