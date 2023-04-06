India records 5,335 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 195 days

On September 23 last year, 5,383 cases were recorded in a single day

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India has logged 5,335 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 195 days, while the active cases have increased to 25,587, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, on September 23 last year, 5,383 cases were recorded in a single day. The death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths -- two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has been pegged at 2.89 per cent, it said.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,39,054), according to the ministry.

The active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,82,538, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the toll to 1,48,451 on Wednesday, while 569 people tested positive for the infection, down from 711 the previous day, said the state health department.

With the addition of 569 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,46,870, the department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai registered 211 new cases and one fatality. The second death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town in Pune district, said the bulletin.

Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The health department said 485 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,94,545 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,874.

It said 9,002 new coronavirus tests were conducted in Maharashtra, pushing up their overall count to 8,66,64,387.