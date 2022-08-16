Breaking News
Maharashtra reports 836 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated on: 16 August,2022 09:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,74,365, while the death toll increased to 1,48,174

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 836 fresh coronavirus cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.


With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,74,365, while the death toll increased to 1,48,174, said the department in a bulletin.

Mumbai registered 332 fresh cases and accounted for both the coronavirus-related fatalities recorded in the state in the last 24 hours.


The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 1,224 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to 79,14,433 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,758.

It said 13,784 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative number to 8,36,78,601.

