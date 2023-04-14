Maharashtra reports four deaths, 1152 new Covid-19 cases

There are 5,928 active cases in the state, the state health department said in the bulletin

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1152 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

The state also reported four coronavirus related deaths on Friday, it said.

The fresh cases on Friday took the overall infection tally to 81,54,529, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 5,928 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

920 patients were discharged on April 14 and 80,00,126 Covid-19 patients were discharged after full recovery till date. The Recovery rate in the state is at 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra had on Thursday recorded 1,086 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,53,377 and the toll to 1,48,471, a health official said, reported the PTI.

It is the third consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above the 1000-mark. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,115 cases.

The recovery count increased by 806 in the last 24 hours on Thursday and touched 79,99,206, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,700, the official said, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)