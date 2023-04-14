India records 11,109 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 49,622

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.29 per cent

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India recorded 11,109 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 236 days, while the active cases increased to 49,622, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,31,064 with 29 deaths.

According to news agency PTI, while three deaths each were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, two each were from Chhattisgarh and Punjab and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh besides nine reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.01 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.29 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,97,269).

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,16,586 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,086 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,53,377 and the toll to 1,48,471.

Mumbai accounted for 274 cases, followed by 85 in Thane, 76 in Nagpur and 65 in Pune, while the sole death took place in Dhule.

The recovery count increased by 806 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,99,206, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,700.

So far, 8,67,56,157 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 16,011 in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data.