Maharashtra reports two deaths, 299 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Friday reported 299 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,67,166 , as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 2,189 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

583 patients discharged today 80,16,443 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until May 5. Recovery rate in the state is 98.15 per cent, the bulletin said.

Since January 1, 2023, 104 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 74.04 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age. 86 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities and 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 87 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,173, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 5. The death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,766, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 135 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,42,826.The city is now left with an active caseload of 581 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 28 and May 4 was 0.0072 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.So far, 188,51,598 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,519 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 9,263 days, as per civic data.