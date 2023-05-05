Breaking News
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation
WHO downgrades Covid pandemic, says it's no longer emergency
Arrested DRDO scientist was in touch with Pakistani agent since 2022: ATS
Mumbai: Nigerian national held with drugs worth over Rs 11 lakh
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde denies reports of meeting Rashmi Thackeray
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra reports two deaths 299 new Covid 19 cases

Maharashtra reports two deaths, 299 new Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 05 May,2023 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

he state currently has 2,189 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin

Maharashtra reports two deaths, 299 new Covid-19 cases

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra reports two deaths, 299 new Covid-19 cases
x
00:00

Maharashtra on Friday reported 299 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.


The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,67,166 , as per the bulletin.



Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.


The state currently has 2,189 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

583 patients discharged today 80,16,443 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until May 5. Recovery rate in the state is 98.15 per cent, the bulletin said.

Since January 1, 2023, 104 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 74.04 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age. 86 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities and 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the bulletin said.   

Also Read: WHO downgrades Covid pandemic, says it's no longer emergency

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 87 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,173, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 5. The death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,766, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 135 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,42,826.The city is now left with an active caseload of 581 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 28 and May 4 was 0.0072 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.So far, 188,51,598 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,519 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 9,263 days, as per civic data.

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra Coronavirus Covid 19 mumbai mumbai news Hello Health Health Matters Health And Wellness

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK