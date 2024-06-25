Maharashtra: ‘Rescind late fee for fitness renewal of autos’

Monday’s protests were organised by autorickshaw drivers in many districts across the state and submitted our petitions to the RTO office/collector office there

Automen across Maharashtra on Monday staged protests demanding cancellation of the late fee for renewal of vehicle fitness certificates, threatening a state-wide mega protest if their demand is not met within the next fifteen days.

“Monday’s protests were organised by autorickshaw drivers in many districts across the state and submitted our petitions to the RTO office/collector office there. The protests were held at Nagpur, Wardha, Gondia, Bhandara, Akola, Yavatmal, Sangli, Jalgaon, Baramati, Daund, Indapur, Nanded, Aurangabad, Poona, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and, Latur. Lending support to the automen, rickshaw puller owners took out processions to the RTO office/collector office and made statements,” Mumbai automen’s union leader Shashank Sharad Rao said.

“Since there is a code of conduct in place in Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli districts, a statement was given at the RTO office without taking out a march or protest,” he said. “If the government does not fulfill the demand in 15 days, Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Owners Association Union Action Committee of Maharashtra will discuss with all organisations and decide on an intense agitation.”