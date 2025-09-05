A day later, while speaking to the media, Revenue Minister and committee chairman Chandrashekar Bawankule explained that the government had set up the panel to ensure social, educational, and other benefits reach every person in the community

A day later, while speaking to the media, Revenue Minister and committee chairman Chandrashekar Bawankule explained that the government had set up the panel to ensure social, educational, and other benefits reach every person in the community. “Like the committee for the Maratha community, the OBC subcommittee too will work for the welfare of community members,” Bawankule added.

The newly formed cabinet subcommittee for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) will work for the welfare of the community, similar to the panel created for Maratha reservation. On Wednesday, the state cabinet constituted a nine-member panel to expedite welfare measures for the OBC community.

Bawankule, a prominent OBC leader from the BJP, had earlier served as president of the Maharashtra unit, during which the party achieved the milestone of enrolling 1.5 crore members in the state. On June 30, BJP leader Ravindra Chavan was appointed state party president, while Bawankule, who was inducted into the state cabinet in 2024, now heads the key Revenue Ministry in the Mahayuti government, which comprises the BJP, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Speaking about the ongoing reservation row, Bawankule stressed that the government does not wish to pit one community against another. “We are here to work for everyone and every community,” the minister said. On Tuesday, the Government Resolution (GR) on Maratha reservation was issued, after which several OBC leaders and organisations expressed their displeasure with the move.