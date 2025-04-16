Govt clears jail death compensation policy; families to get aid for unnatural deaths; action against guilty staff; the move follows a recommendation by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a new policy to provide compensation to the families of inmates who die due to unnatural causes in jails. The move follows a recommendation by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

According to the approved draft policy, in cases of unnatural death inside prisons — such as due to fights among inmates, accidents, or negligence by prison authorities or medical staff — the deceased’s family will be entitled to compensation of Rs 5 lakh. In the case of suicide, the compensation amount will be Rs 1 lakh. However, if the prisoner dies due to old age, chronic illness, while out on bail, or due to refusal of medical treatment, no compensation will be provided.

A statement from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office noted that to claim compensation, the prison superintendent must conduct a preliminary inquiry and submit a report along with supporting documents such as the autopsy report, panchanama, and medical report. This will then be forwarded to the additional director general of police (ADG) and inspector general (IG) of prisons for further investigation and approval. The final report will be tabled before the government, which will then release the compensation. The statement also mentioned that any officers found guilty in such death cases will face punitive action.