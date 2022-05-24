Breaking News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister over corruption charge
E-mail asking alumni of school to change name of Gyanvapi Masjid stirs controversy
26 'tomato flu' cases in Odisha
Uttar Pradesh man held for sending obscene pictures to lady doctor in Mumbai
Gyanvapi row: District court decision on first hearing today
Minister pitches for traditional Maharashtrian ceremonies for convocation at varsities
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra RS polls: Sena snubs Sambhaji; Raut says Kolhapur unit chief candidate for sixth seat

Maharashtra RS polls: Sena snubs Sambhaji; Raut says Kolhapur unit chief candidate for sixth seat

Updated on: 24 May,2022 07:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Shiv Sena will contest two Rajya Sabha seats and ensure victory in both, asserted Raut, whom the party has given a fourth consecutive term in the Upper House of Parliament

Maharashtra RS polls: Sena snubs Sambhaji; Raut says Kolhapur unit chief candidate for sixth seat

Sanjay Raut. File photo


Shiv Sena's Kolhapur district president Sanjay Pawar will be its second candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday, in what is a clear snub to Chhatrapati Sambhaji who was seeking support for his candidature.

The Shiv Sena will contest two Rajya Sabha seats and ensure victory in both, asserted Raut, whom the party has given a fourth consecutive term in the Upper House of Parliament.




"Sanjay Pawar is Shiv Sena's mavala (soldier) and (Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray has decided to give him candidature. But the official announcement will be done soon," Raut said.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news sanjay raut shiv sena maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK