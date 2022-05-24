Maharashtra RS polls: Sena snubs Sambhaji; Raut says Kolhapur unit chief candidate for sixth seat

The Shiv Sena will contest two Rajya Sabha seats and ensure victory in both, asserted Raut, whom the party has given a fourth consecutive term in the Upper House of Parliament

Sanjay Raut. File photo

Shiv Sena's Kolhapur district president Sanjay Pawar will be its second candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday, in what is a clear snub to Chhatrapati Sambhaji who was seeking support for his candidature.

The Shiv Sena will contest two Rajya Sabha seats and ensure victory in both, asserted Raut, whom the party has given a fourth consecutive term in the Upper House of Parliament.

"Sanjay Pawar is Shiv Sena's mavala (soldier) and (Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray has decided to give him candidature. But the official announcement will be done soon," Raut said.

