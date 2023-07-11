Maharashtra: RTO cancels driver's licence, vehicle's registration in Buldhana bus tragedy case

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department (MMVD) has cancelled the vehicle registration of the private bus that caught fire killing 25 passengers on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana

Further, the deputy regional transport office (RTO) in Yavatmal has cancelled the licence of the errant bus driver based on a forensic report of the accident, an official said.

The private bus caught fire after hitting a divider on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district in the wee hours of July 1.

25 passengers were charred to death, while eight others including the driver and cleaner (driver's assistant) of the bus were severely injured and survived the horrific accident.

As per the police, a forensic probe into the bus tragedy has revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

"The driver was subsequently arrested for negligent driving," said the official.

"The RTO has also cancelled the registration of the sleeper coach bus (whose number plate was MH29 BE1819)," the official said.

"The bus was registered on January 1, 2020, and it had a valid fitness certificate till March 10, 2024," he said.

