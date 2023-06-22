Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut must give proof of 'scams', govt will act on them, says CM Shinde faction leader

Sanjay Shirsat, the spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said the government and its probe agencies would take cognisance of proof that Sanjay Raut provides

CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday said Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut must give proof of the scams that he alleges are taking place under the current dispensation in Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

Sanjay Shirsat, the spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said the government and its probe agencies would take cognisance of proof that Sanjay Raut provides and will take appropriate action, according to the PTI.

"Sanjay Raut keeps alleging about scams. He must give proof. Making allegations and attacking someone's image is not good. We cannot say someone is guilty or innocent without evidence," he told reporters in Mumbai.

Refuting talk from some opposition leaders that transfers were taking place in a corrupt manner under the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Shirsat claimed the "transfers under this government were the most transparent".

Talking about a security rejig at Matoshree, the private residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, he said these details are decided by a committee of the state home department.

"Security is not decided by the state government," he claimed, as per the PTI.

A functionary of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had claimed that the security outside 'Matoshree' had been reduced, reported the PTI on Wednesday.

But the state home department, in a statement, said there has been no downgrading of the security provided to Uddhav Thackeray and his family members, according to the PTI.

The former chief minister is accorded Z-plus security while Aaditya Thackeray gets Z security. Rashmi Thackeray and (Aaditya's younger brother) Tejas get Y-plus escort security, the official release said.

However, the SRPF and "extra police deployment" outside the Thackeray residence have been removed, a police official had told the PTI.

The State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel deployed outside the residence of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray here have been removed but there has been no downgrading of his and his family's security cover, officials said on Wednesday.

Some of the additional police personnel deployed outside 'Matoshree', the Thackeray residence in Bandra area, and extra vehicles in the security convoys of Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray too have been removed, an official had on Wednesday told the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)