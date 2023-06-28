Breaking News
Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief
Mumbai: Not just docs, even patients were faked during pandemic in jumbo centre scam
Mumbai: Cave-in scare near Magathane metro station
Mumbai: Rescued animals are dying due to negligence at Malad shelter
Mumbai: Not allowed to board train in yard, commuters protest
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > School bus catches fire in Virar 5 children escape unhurt

School bus catches fire in Virar; 5 children escape unhurt

Updated on: 28 June,2023 01:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Five school children travelling in a bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday morning, fire officials said

School bus catches fire in Virar; 5 children escape unhurt

Five school children travelling in a bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Virar area (Pic/Hanif Patel)

Listen to this article
School bus catches fire in Virar; 5 children escape unhurt
x
00:00

Five school children travelling had a narrow escape after the school bus caught fire in Palghar district.


The incident took place at around 6.45 am on Wednesday morning near a college in Virar area.


"The school bus, carrying five students, was on way to the school when it suddenly caught fire, following which its driver and conductor acted swiftly and helped the children come out of the vehicle," fireman Tejas Patil from Bolinj fire station said.


"A team of four firemen rushed to the spot and it took them more than half-an-hour to put out the blaze," the official said.

The school bus was completely damaged (Pic/Hanif Patel)

"A short-circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire," the official said.

 

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
palghar virar mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK