Five school children travelling in a bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday morning, fire officials said

Five school children travelling in a bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Virar area (Pic/Hanif Patel)

Listen to this article School bus catches fire in Virar; 5 children escape unhurt x 00:00

Five school children travelling had a narrow escape after the school bus caught fire in Palghar district.

The incident took place at around 6.45 am on Wednesday morning near a college in Virar area.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The school bus, carrying five students, was on way to the school when it suddenly caught fire, following which its driver and conductor acted swiftly and helped the children come out of the vehicle," fireman Tejas Patil from Bolinj fire station said.

"A team of four firemen rushed to the spot and it took them more than half-an-hour to put out the blaze," the official said.

The school bus was completely damaged (Pic/Hanif Patel)

"A short-circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire," the official said.