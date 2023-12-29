Maharashtra: Security beefed up in Thane for New Year's Eve

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

A senior police official on Friday said that there will be a heavy deployment of police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane city to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve

A senior police official on Friday said that there will be a heavy deployment of police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane city to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve.


Thane Police Joint Commissioner Datta Karale told reporters that police personnel in plain clothes will be stationed at public places, hotels, lodges, bus stations, railway stations, jetties, etc.


Two additional commissioners of police, seven deputy commissioners, 14 assistant commissioners, 111 inspectors, 263 officers, 2,689 constables, two companies of the SRP, two platoons of RCP and 45 QRT commandos are part of the security detail, he said.


At least 56 checkpoints have been set up to crack down on drunk drivers, and 33 breathalysers will be used, the official said.

The police carried out an "all-out operation" on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and took action against several criminal elements, he said.

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 policemen, including personnel from the state reserve police force (SRPF) and quick response teams (QRTs), will be deployed in Mumbai to prevent any untoward incidents on New Year's Eve, an official said on Friday.

Police personnel will be deployed at the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Dadar, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu, Madh and Marve beaches, and in places where revellers gather in large numbers on December 31, the official said.

As a part of security arrangements, 22 deputy commissioners of police, 45 assistant commissioners, 2,051 officers and 11,500 constables will be stationed at various locations, he said.

Apart from the local police, the SRPF, QRTs, riot control police (RCP) and home guards have also been roped in, the official said.

The Mumbai Police are on high alert to maintain the law and order situation on New Year's Eve, and checkposts will be set up on arterial roads and important locations, he said.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in eve-teasing, creating commotion, and selling illicit liquors and drugs, the official said.

A special drive will be conducted to crack down on drunk drivers on the night of December 31 and it will continue till the next morning, he said, adding that action will be taken against people violating traffic norms. (With inputs from PTI)

