Maharashtra sees 10 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 107

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 10 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,37,398, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.

Pune circle led with six cases, followed by four in Mumbai, he added.

The recovery count increased by 12 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,870, leaving the state with an active caseload of 107, he said.' Pune has 42 active cases, followed by 27 in Mumbai and nine in Thane, the official added.

As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests stands at 8,63,83,832, including 3,115 in the last 24 hours.

The state health department said 22,153 out of the 9,99,001 passengers who arrived at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 last year were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 34 reports have returned positive.

These comprise eight from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli and Aurangabad, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha, and one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,37,398; fresh cases: 10; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,870 ; active cases 107; total tests: 8,63,83,832.

