The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) workers on Sunday staged a protest against the Maharashtra government disrupting operations at a metro station in Pune, reported the PTI.

The protesters gathered at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) metro station around 1.30 pm, shouted slogans and came onto the tracks.

They demanded jobs, free education at schools and colleges and free medicines at government hospitals, among other demands, according to the PTI.

Some of the NCP (SP) workers also carried a bottle of petrol and threatened self-immolation, it was stated.

The police intervened, and the protest concluded in two hours.

Grant immunity for 'one murder' as we want to kill oppressive, rapist mentality: NCP (SP) to President

Meanwhile, the women's wing of the NCP (SP) has written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to grant immunity from punishment against 'one murder' as women want to kill the 'oppressive mentality' and 'rapist mindset', reported the PTI.

Rohini Khadse, the women's wing president of the Sharad Pawar-led party, in the letter written on the occasion of International Women's Day, pointed out the recent gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai to highlight rising crimes against women and press for their demand, as per the PTI.

"We, on behalf of all women, are demanding immunity (from punishment) to commit one murder," Khadse said in the letter, aimed at targeting the state government over the law and order situation in the state, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Rohini Khadse also cited a survey report stating that India was the allegedly the most unsafe country for women as crimes, including kidnapping and domestic violence, were happening against them.

"We want to kill the oppressive mentality, the rapist tendency, the inefficiency of law and order. We hope our demand will be granted after giving it a serious thought," Rohini Khadse added, according to the PTI.

Reacting to the Khadse's letter, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil said that Rohini Khadse should tell whom she will murder. However, his party colleague Manisha Kayande offered a more sympathetic view.

Kayande, an MLC, said that Khadse is probably talking about killing certain tendencies in some people. This feeling must be stemming from 'the recent incidents', she said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)