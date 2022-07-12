Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Shiv Sena MPs want to support NDA candidate for presidential polls

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MPs want to support NDA candidate for presidential polls

Updated on: 12 July,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Some make demand to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who will declare party’s stand

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MPs want to support NDA candidate for presidential polls

Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar leaves after a meeting of MPs with Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde


Shiv Sena Members of Parliament have asked their party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, to support the NDA candidate for the presidential polls slated for July 18. A strong demand to this effect was made at an MPs’ meeting with the former CM on Monday.

According to Mumbai MP Gajanan Kirtikar, the group made such a demand because of Droupadi Murmu’s credentials. He said only two MPs, Bhavna Gawali and Shrikant Shinde (CM Eknath Shinde’s son), did not attend the meeting. Earlier, two MPs, Rahul Shewale and Rajendra Gavit had written letters to Thackeray with a similar demand.




Now in an intense rivalry with the BJP, which has toppled its government, the Sena leadership faces a rare situation in which its public representatives have raised an uncomfortable demand. Kirtikar said Thackeray would declare the party’s stand. BJP’s nominee Murmu is expected to travel to Mumbai this week for canvassing.


The meeting was also crucial against the backdrop of speculations that the Lok Sabha MPs were also distancing from the leadership, and might form a separate group in the house, as the Eknath Shinde group has done in the state Assembly.

However, extending support to Murmu would not be politically difficult for the Sena, because it had voted for the candidates of non-BJP parties in the presidential elections even after being part of the NDA.

It was also learnt that the MPs wanted to know the party’s strategy for getting them reelected while fighting alone in the next Lok Sabha polls, because the Sena has won its seats and increased the strength whenever it was in alliance with the BJP.

shiv sena uddhav thackeray Lok Sabha Eknath Shinde mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK