Aaditya Thackeray said that several Ganesh mandals couldn't immerse their idols because of these guidelines

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray targets BJP over immersion of PoP Ganesh idols x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday accused the BJP of using Hindutva only for elections after Ganesh mandals were denied permission to immerse PoP idols in natural water bodies, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaditya Thackeray claimed that the Ganesh mandals were forced to immerse the Maghi Ganpati idols in artificial tanks and demanded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' intervention.

The Bombay High Court on January 30 sought strict compliance with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines banning Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols and their immersion in water bodies.

Aaditya Thackeray said that several Ganesh mandals couldn't immerse their idols because of these guidelines.

He said the Maharashtra government should have sought temporary relief from the high court due to the Maghi Ganesh festival, which began on February 1.

"The BJP uses Hindutva for elections, and we Hindus think they discard us," he alleged while addressing a press conference.

Aaditya Thackeray claimed some Ganesh mandals are being forced by the police to immerse Lord Ganesh's idols in artificial ponds.

"The BJP only does politics on Bangladesh, but how many Bangladeshis residing illegally in India have been sent back? It only does politics,' he alleged.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that it provided additional facilities for the smooth immersion of Lord Ganesh idols during the Maghi Ganeshotsav 2025.

In an official statement, the BMC said that it deepened artificial lakes at various locations. The routes for the immersion processions were planned in coordination with the police administration.

The BMC has requested all public Ganeshotsav mandals and devotees to immerse the idols in the artificial lakes provided by the corporation, following the directions from the High Court and the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board.

It said that for the Maghi Ganeshotsav, the BMC made several arrangements, keeping in mind the demands of local public organisations and citizens. The scope of these services and facilities has been expanded accordingly.

Ahead of the festival, the BMC had on January 6, 2025, issued a circular regarding the Maghi Ganeshotsav. The circular made it clear that public Ganesh mandals must not install idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). It stated that all home Ganesh idols should be made from eco-friendly materials. The circular instructed that all idols should be immersed either in the home premises or in the artificial lakes provided by the BMC.

(with PTI inputs)