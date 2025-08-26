The rescue mission, involving over 80 personnel and volunteers, was carried out under extremely challenging conditions of heavy rain, dense fog, and treacherous terrain

A five-day search operation ended dramatically on Sunday evening when 24-year-old Gautam Adinath Gaikwad, who had gone missing from Sinhagad Fort , was found alive.

A five-day search operation ended dramatically on Sunday evening when 24-year-old Gautam Adinath Gaikwad, who had gone missing from Sinhagad Fort, was found alive.

The rescue mission, involving over 80 personnel and volunteers, was carried out under extremely challenging conditions of heavy rain, dense fog, and treacherous terrain.

Gautam, originally from Satara and currently residing in Hyderabad, had visited Sinhagad Fort with friends on Wednesday to enjoy the monsoon. Around 4.30 pm, near the Tanaji cliff area, he handed his phone to his friends and stepped aside, reportedly to relieve himself. When he did not return, his friends began searching for him. Later that evening, they found his slippers near the cliff’s edge, sparking fears that he had slipped into the valley. Unable to find him, they informed Haveli police, which launched a large-scale search that same night.



The group which carried out the search and rescue operations

For four days, teams from Haveli Disaster Management, Maharashtra Disaster Management Federation, Maval Adventure Team, Sahyadri Rescue Team from Bhor, PCMC Disaster Response Unit, local villagers, and trekking groups worked relentlessly. The rescue was hampered by rain, slippery rocks, and fog that reduced visibility to just a few metres. Teams rappelled down valleys, scanned ridges, and used ropes, harnesses, and drones to cover inaccessible stretches.

CCTV footage from the foothills was also examined. Volunteers guided rescuers through complex routes, cleared paths, carried ropes, and supplied food and first aid. The breakthrough came around 7.30 pm on Sunday evening, when tourists near the memorial of Narveer Tanaji Malusare heard faint cries for help from behind the fort.

They alerted local residents, who found Gautam lying weak, shivering from the cold, and covered in bruises. Rescuers carried him down on a stretcher to the parking point, from where he was taken by ambulance to Khanapur and later admitted to a private hospital in Pune. Doctors said his condition is stable.

Santosh Shelar, president of the Maharashtra Disaster Management Federation, praised the collective effort, “Our teams, along with villagers and volunteers, worked day and night in rain and fog, rappelling into valleys and deploying drones. The dedication of everyone involved made this rescue possible.” Police confirmed that Gautam is undergoing treatment and remains stable. An investigation is underway.