Maharashtra: Six including four women sentenced to life imprisonment for killing pregnant woman in Jalna

A court in Maharashtra's Jalna sentenced six persons to life imprisonment for killing a 35-year-old pregnant woman over a property dispute in 2020

A court in Maharashtra's Jalna sentenced six persons to life imprisonment for killing a 35-year-old pregnant woman over a property dispute in 2020. Those sentenced include four women, newswire PTI reported.

District and sessions court judge V M Mohite passed the order on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each convict.

The victim, Heena Khan, was six months pregnant when she was murdered in Kazi Pura locality of Jalna city.

The court convicted Nilofar Zafar Khan (23), Nasima Zafar Khan (55), Arbaz Khan Zafar Khan (20), Ismail Ahmed Shah (38), Halima Bi (60) and Shabana Shah (30) and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

According to government pleader Bharat Khandekar, the convicts are relatives of Heena Khan's first husband. They had a dispute with Heena over some property.

On August 9, 2020, the six convicts forced their way into the residence of Heena Khan's second husband Sayyed Majid Tamboli. They attacked Heena with rods, due to which she died on the spot. Tamboli also suffered injuries in the attack.

Later, a case was registered against the six assailants at the Sadar Bazar police station here.

During the trial, the government pleader sought stringent punishment for the accused.

Victim's husband Tamboli, medical officer R B Shejul and investigation officer Shivaji Nagve were witnesses in the case.

Police foil robbery bid in Maharashtra's Raigad district; six held

Meanwhile, police in Maharashtra's Raigad district Thursday claimed to have prevented a robbery at a godown of a company with the arrest of six persons, an official said.

The Khopoli police in the district were alerted around 12.50 am on Wednesday that a group of men were planning to commit robbery at a godown stocked with iron products, the official said.

A team led by inspector Balasaheb Khade of the local crime branch laid a trap and arrested six men when they arrived at the godown.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, worth about Rs 45,000, with a live cartridge, knives, iron rods and chilli powder from the suspects, he said.

A case has been registered against the six under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said, adding that a local court has remanded them in police custody till December 16. (With inputs from agencies)