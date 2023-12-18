Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi Monday demanded the withdrawal of police cases registered against 11 persons for allegedly carrying a flag of Hamas during a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in November

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra: SP MLA Abu Azmi demands withdrawal of cases against people accused of carrying Hamas flag at rally x 00:00

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi Monday demanded the withdrawal of police cases registered against 11 persons for allegedly carrying a flag of Hamas during a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in November.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Azmi rubbished the claim that the protestors had carried a Hamas flag during the pro-Palestine rally and termed the allegation as "false".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Muslims in Dharangaon (Jalgaon district) had organised a rally in support of Palestine with proper permission on November 8. A local group later organised a counter-rally and raised provocative slogans. This rally was organised without permission, but no police case was registered against them," the legislator said.

He further said that the counter-protestors had alleged that Muslims had carried a Hamas flag during the rally.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week assured appropriate action after a BJP MLC told the legislative council that pro-Hamas slogans were raised and a flag of the "terror group" was waved at the rally held in Jalgaon district.

"An MLC recently asked a question about this incident, and immediately, cases were registered against 11 persons for carrying a Hamas flag. This claim is false. The protestors had carried a flag of Palestine," Azmi said.

Also read: Actor Ayush Sharma's car involved in road accident in Mumbai; driver injured

The legislator said the 11 persons were wrongly implicated by the police and sought to know if the state government would withdraw cases registered them.

During a discussion in the legislative council last week, MLC Prasad Lad had said that some anti-social people had raised slogans in support of Hamas and waved a flag of the terror outfit at the rally in Jalgaon and no action had been taken against them.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the state Home Department, assured that appropriate action will be taken, and the information provided by MLC Lad will be thoroughly examined.

Fadnavis clarified India's stance on the Gaza conflict, emphasizing that while the nation stands with Palestine, it does not support Hamas, which is officially designated as a terrorist organization. He affirmed that supporting Hamas is unacceptable to India, and in light of MLC Lad's claims, a thorough examination will be conducted, followed by appropriate action. (With inputs from PTI)