Actor Ayush Sharma's car involved in road accident in Mumbai; driver injured

Updated on: 18 December,2023 02:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Bollywood actor Ayush Sharma's car was hit by another car whose driver was allegedly in an inebriated condition in Mumbai's Khar area, police said on Monday

Representational Picture/iStock

Bollywood actor Ayush Sharma's car was hit by another car whose driver was allegedly in an inebriated condition in Mumbai's Khar area, police said on Monday.


The actor was not in the car when the incident took place on Saturday. His 31-year-old driver, who was alone in the vehicle at that time, was injured and the car was damaged, they said.
Ayush Sharma is the brother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
Sharma's driver was going towards Bandra from Road No. 16 near Khar Gymkhana when another speeding car came from the 'no entry' area and hit the actor's vehicle from the front side, a police official said.
The offending car's driver, Parvinderjeet Singh (35), who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, tried to escape, but the police caught him and he was arrested, the official said.
Sharma's driver Arman Mehandi Hasan Khan received injuries on his head and right leg, he said.


Based on Hasan Khan's complaint, an FIR was registered against Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.

Sharma, best known for his 2018 movie "Loveyatri", was last seen in the 2021 film "Antim" alongside Salman Khan. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

