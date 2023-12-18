In the early hours of December 18, a section of ceiling plaster crumbled and injured a young girl in Thane's Mumbra area.

The crumbled ceiling (left) and the injured child Muskaan (right)/ TMC

Listen to this article Thane: Ceiling of a Mumbra building collapses injuring a child x 00:00

In the early hours of December 18, a section of ceiling plaster crumbled and injured a young girl in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident, according to the information received, happened in Thane's Mumbra area.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Unit received information from around 2.50 am about a girl being injured after ceiling plaster crumbled and hit her. The incident was reported by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, one Hanif Shaikh took his daughter Muskaan to the civic-run hospital for treatment. They added that Shaikh recounted that the plaster crumbled around 1 am of their flat on the fourth floor of a building named Mhatre apartment. Shaikh rented the flat owned by one Mrs Afsana Banu.

The officials said that the ground + seven-floor structure was constructed approximately 15-20 years ago.

The officials said that as a result of the ceiling collapse, Shaikh's 9-year-old daughter sustained injuries to her head and fingers on her left hand. As of the latest update, the child's condition remains stable, and she has been discharged from the hospital following treatment.

Authorities have been informed of the incident, and instructions have been issued to the relevant departments to take necessary actions.

Meanwhile, in another incident from Nagpur, nine persons, including six women, died in a blast at an explosives manufacturing unit in the Bazaargaon area. Three persons sustained injuries in the incident.

According to reports, the explosion occurred at Solar Industries, which produces explosives used in coal mining and distributes them throughout India. The explosion occurred as the workers in the factory's cast booster unit were packaging the explosives. According to agency reports, the building sustained damage and there were twelve individuals inside the unit at the time of the explosion.

Following the explosion, incensed residents and labourers' relatives blocked the road, and police were called to the scene. They insisted on being allowed inside to see their relatives.

On Sunday night, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid a visit to the scene of the explosion, spoke with the relatives of the victims, and offered his condolences. He had earlier in the day declared an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the deceased's family. Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, has also declared that he will be stopping by.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!