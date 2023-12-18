Pune candle unit fire: Death toll rises to 14; owner arrested post discharge

The death toll from the fire incident at a candle manufacturing facility in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area has climbed to 14, as confirmed by a civic official.

The death toll from the Pune candle unit fire incident climbed to 14, as confirmed by a civic official. Two women, Kamal Choure (35) and Usha Padvi (40), who sustained injuries in the blaze, passed away recently, according to a report in PTI.

"An injured woman, Kamal Choure (35), died on Saturday, while Usha Padvi (40) succumbed on Sunday," the official told PTI.

According to the report, in a related development, Sharad Sutar, the proprietor of the candle manufacturing facility in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area, situated in Talawade, was arrested by the police after being discharged from the hospital. Sutar had suffered injuries during the fire incident, and upon his recovery, law enforcement took him into custody.

On December 8, a fire broke out in the manufacturing facility, which is best known for making sparkling candles that are used for birthday parties. Six people lost their lives on the first day of the Pune candle unit fire, and ten more suffered serious injuries. Unfortunately, a number of those hurt later passed away from their injuries.

The fire brigade was informed about the blaze at the factory in Talawade around 2.45 pm, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh had told media. The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained yet.

Meanwhile, in another incident from Maharashtra's Nagpur, nine persons, including six women, died in a blast at an explosives manufacturing unit in the Bazaargaon area. Three persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Reportedly, the blast happened at Solar industries that make explosives used in coal mining and they supply their products across India. The blast happened while the explosives were being packaged by the workers in the cast booster unit of the factory. Agency reports stated that there were 12 people in the unit when the blast happened and that the building was damaged.

Angry locals and kin of workers had blocked the road after the blast and police was deployed at the site; they were demanding to go inside and see their family members.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday evening visited the blast site, and interacted with the kin of the deceased and expressed his condolences. Earlier in the day, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the kin of deceased. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has also said that he will be visiting the site.

