Maharashtra: Speaker says wont delay, but won’t hurry either

Updated on: 22 September,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rahul Narwekar says rushing into the decision on the disqualification pleas of Shiv Sena MLAs may result in ‘miscarriage of justice’

Maharashtra: Speaker says wont delay, but won’t hurry either

(Right) Rahul Narwekar, speaker, Maharashtra assembly and Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan in the relaunched Deccan Odyssey on Thursday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Maharashtra: Speaker says wont delay, but won’t hurry either
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday said he will not delay the decision on the disqualification pleas of some Shiv Sena MLAs, but wouldn’t rush into it either as it may result in “miscarriage of justice”. Speaking to reporters on board the luxury Deccan Odyssey train, Narwekar emphasised the decision he will take will be constitutional.


“Regarding the disqualification pleas, I can only say I won’t delay it nor will there be any kind of hurry that could result in miscarriage of justice,” he said. The Shiv Sena split in June last year after a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, who went on to become chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.


However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction filed pleas seeking the disqualification of several MLAs, including Shinde, under anti-defection laws. The Supreme Court had, on May 11, directed the Assembly speaker to decide on the disqualification pleas within a reasonable time. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been claiming Narwekar was deliberately delaying in arriving at a decision on the disqualification pleas.


Narwekar also said his visit to Delhi was pre-planned in order to take part in some meetings. Narwekar and state minister Girish Mahajan inspected Deccan Odyssey, which is being relaunched after a gap of four years, and flagged it off for its inaugural run from CSMT to Panvel. 

Mahajan said the train, launched by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004, has served scores of tourists.  According to Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) officials, the train will embark on its first commercial journey from Mumbai to Delhi on September 23, with more than 20 seats booked.

Shiv Sena uddhav thackeray Eknath Shinde mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra

