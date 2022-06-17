Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2022 declared Overall pass percentage 9694 per cent Konkan division performs best

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2022 declared: Overall pass percentage 96.94 per cent; Konkan division performs best

Updated on: 17 June,2022 01:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Students will be able to check Maharashtra SSC results after 1 pm on the official websites

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2022 declared: Overall pass percentage 96.94 per cent; Konkan division performs best

Representative image


The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result of Class 10 board examination on Friday. 

Students will be able to check the result after 1 pm on official websites, www.maharesult.nic.in and www.sscresult.mkcl.org.





Show full article

maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK