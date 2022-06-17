Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2022 declared: Overall pass percentage 96.94 per cent; Konkan division performs best

Students will be able to check Maharashtra SSC results after 1 pm on the official websites

Representative image

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result of Class 10 board examination on Friday.

Students will be able to check the result after 1 pm on official websites, www.maharesult.nic.in and www.sscresult.mkcl.org.

Over 16 lakh students, including 3.75 lakh from Mumbai division, appeared for the Class 10 board examination conducted in March-April this year.

As many as 16.38 lakh SSC students had registered for the class 10 exam, which included 8.89 lakh boys and 7.49 lakh girls. In the Mumbai division alone, 3,45,697 students had registered.

Girls outperformed boys in the annual Class 10 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the results of which were declared on Friday.

While the overall pass percentage this year is 96.94 per cent, girls yet again outshone boys with their pass percentage of 97.96 as against the boys' 96.06 per cent.

The Konkan division registered the highest pass percentage of 99.27, while Nashik division is at the bottom with 95.90 per cent, the board's chairperson Sharad Gosavi said.

The pass percentage of others divisions is: Kolhapur 98.50 per cent, Latur 97.27 per cent, Nagpur 97 per cent, Pune 96.96 per cent, Mumbai 96.94 per cent, Amravati 96.81 per cent and Aurangabad 96.33 per cent.

A total of 15,84,790 students had registered for the exam, of whom 15,68,977 appeared for it, while 15,21,033 of them cleared the exam that was held in March-April this year.

Gosavi said the results of 24 different subjects were 100 per cent.

In the regular students' category, 6,50,779 students got first class with distinction, while 5,70,027 and 2,58,027 others received first class and second class respectively. Of the total 22,921 schools, 12,210 posted 100 per cent results.

Last year, the Mumbai board recorded a 99.95% passing per cent. Of the nine divisions, Konkan division topped the list with a pass percentage of 100 per cent. A total of 15,75,806 students registered for the Maharashtra SSC board test 2021, with 15,74,994 passing and being promoted to junior college. Last year, boys performed better than girls.

Steps to check SSC result:

Step 1: Log on to the Maharashtra board’s official website, www.maharesult.nic.in and www.sscresult.mkcl.org

Step 2: Click on the SSC exam result 2022 link available on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page requiring you to enter credentials like roll number and date of birth to access the results

Step 4: Enter the required details in the specified field before submitting your request

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC result mark sheet will load on your device screen

Step 6: Download or take a printout of the scoresheet for future use or reference