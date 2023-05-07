Maharashtra: State govt is all set to catch ‘em young

Special module to be introduced to regular curriculum from Class VI to VIII next year

The Maharashtra government is all set to introduce skill and vocational courses for Class VI to VIII students in the state. Aiming to create awareness among school children about various vocations and career options, the State Education Department is planning a special module in the regular curriculum from the academic year 2023-24.

The initiative is an extension of the government’s skill development campaign announced in December last year for Classes IX and X. The Maharashtra State Skill Development Society, School Education Department and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had come together to provide skill development training to students of civic-run schools.

A senior official from the State Education Department said, “We decided to gradually include 96,922 students from Class VI to Class VIII in the programme in a phased manner. Majority of these students are from economically weaker sections. This programme will not only train them, but also boost their confidence and make them career-ready even before they get into college.”

The official added that the move is also aimed at arresting the dropout rates after Class VIII. “These courses will help students acquire abilities required by industries. As a result, by the time they are in Classes XI or XII, they will be equipped with the information they need to decide on a vocation,” said the official. The initiative will be implemented across the state under the state government’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

“The training programme under skill development is in sync with the New Education Policy (NEP). Students will have the option to choose from more than 13 skill training programmes and the liberty to choose the courses of their choice along with their regular curriculum from Class VI upwards.” said Kailash Pagare, IAS officer and Project Director at Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.