Maharashtra: Palghar boy digs well near home for mother’s convenience

Impressed zilla parishad officials felicitate Std IX boy, present him with R11,000

Disturbed by the sight of his mother walking a long distance with a pot in her arms to fetch water, a Std IX student in Palghar district dug up a well, all by himself, near his home.

The impressive initiative by Pranav Salkar became a talking point in his tribal village Dhavange Pada near Kelve and the news soon trickled beyond its boundaries, eventually earning him the moniker ‘Shravanbal’.

Salkar was felicitated by Zilla Parishad officials on Thursday and was given R11,000 as a token of appreciation for the exemplary work that he had done for

his mother.

Officials said Salkar could not see his mother walking a long distance to get water for his family. He decided to take the matter into his own hands and dug up a well for her.

During Salkar’s felicitation, Zilla Parishad president Prakash Nikam said that the boy’s commitment towards his mother must be lauded by all and it should be a lesson for others.

Nikam also ordered that Salkar’s family be sanctioned a house under the Shabari Aawas Yojana. Under this scheme, tribals living in mud houses and temporary shelters are given brick-and-mortar homes.

The Zilla Parishad president called Salkar today’s ‘Shravanbal’, referring to Shravan Kumar, portrayed in the epic Ramayana as a dedicated son who carried his blind parents on his shoulders for a pilgrimage.

Tap water for village soon

The official said that by the end of 2024, every family in the district will be provided tap water which will also ensure that no child will need to dig a well for his parents.

