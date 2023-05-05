Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract

As Health Minister orders clean-up at the Thane mental health facility, superintendent admits that touts and corrupt officials are preying on desperate relatives saddled with mentally ill kin

(Centre) Dr Netaji B Mulik, medical superintendent of RMH, Thane, along with other officials, speaks to mid-day reporter Diwakar Sharma, on Thursday. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

This paper’s front-page investigative report on Thursday forced the state health ministry to launch an investigation into the serious racket at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Thane. Even as asylum superintendent Dr Netaji B Mulik admitted that touts and corrupt employees exploit desperate relatives of mentally ill people, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant assured a crackdown on all those running the scam from the premises of a medical institution.

We will see the report that appeared in mid-day and take effective steps accordingly,” Sawant said.

Director of Health Services in Maharashtra Dr Swapnil Lale has also ordered an enquiry into the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Thane.

mid-day’s reporter with Regional Mental Hospital officials, in Thane, on Thursday. On an average, 250 to 300 patients visit the OPD of RMH, Thane. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

“I have asked the Thane RMH superintendent to conduct an enquiry and you (mid-day) will be informed accordingly. If any employee of the hospital, including doctors, nurses or cleaning staff, is found involved in this racket, s/he will not be spared,” Dr Lale told mid-day.

Sources told mid-day the health department officials have already initiated an internal enquiry and sought a detailed report from the hospital based on mid-day’s report. “This is a very serious matter and every aspect of the report will be thoroughly examined, including the role of the doctors,” said an official from the health department who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The expose

In a report on Thursday, based on an undercover report, mid-day revealed how a nurse and other staffers agreed to admit a mentally well person for a bribe of just Rs 8,200. Nurse Sunil Shinde and contractual employee Satish Shyamrao Gunjal were among those who illegally helped this paper’s undercover reporter Samiullah Khan admit another (Faizan Khan).

Instead of taking responsibility for their negligence, senior officials at Thane RMH blamed some desperate relatives of ailing patients for encouraging bribery and the state machinery for not filling vacant posts.

Soon after the exposé, the Thane RMH wrote a letter to Gunjal’s employer for his immediate termination. All the employees, including doctors, nurses and attendants, have been served with a memo, seeking a detailed explanation on the racket. Even Shinde has been served a memo to explain the allegations, but faces no suspension.

Why no FIR?

When asked why no FIR has been registered against Shinde and Gunjal, Dr Lale said, “We need to have solid evidence to prove them guilty in the court of law or else the case will backfire. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Maharashtra police should have been engaged to lay a trap to expose the corrupt practice.”

When the correspondents told Dr Lale that mid-day is willing to share the evidence collected during the month-long undercover investigation, he said, “You please submit the evidence before the ACB for further investigation.”

Dr Lale also hinted the deal between the state government and the contractor, who provides manpower to the understaffed Thane RMC, may be scrapped soon.

Speaking to mid-day, Thane RMH Superintendent Dr Netaji B Mulik said, “The relatives of people suffering from intellectual disability disorder or resistance schizophrenia use the mental hospital as a dumping ground. They are so desperate that they want to get rid of their ailing relatives and for that they offer money to get them admitted.”

“Moreover, the medical staffers need proper training and awareness of new rules laid down in the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. The untrained health staff members are not even aware of the new criteria of admission. We have displayed notices at prominent places in our OPD, stating that a court order is not mandatory for admission of mentally unwell patients,” Dr Mulik said. Yet, relatives fall prey to those running the scam.

Staff crunch

The superintendent added that the asylum is heavily short staffed, forcing them to depend on “private manpower”. For nurses, 30 per cent posts are vacant, whereas 35 per cent posts for class-IV employees are empty, he said.

Pune-based Lokrajya Swayam Rojgar Seva Sahakari Sanstha provides 90 cleaning employees to the hospital, Dr Mulik said.

Its owner Vijay Kamble told mid-day, “After receiving a complaint from the Thane mental asylum, we have terminated Satish Gunjal from services. We deploy the workers based on the requirements of the institutions. We can’t monitor each employee.”

When asked if a police complaint will be filed against him, Dr Mulik said, “At present, we are seeking medical advice before initiating any legal action against Gunjal.”

He added that on an average, 250 to 300 patients visit the OPD of Thane RMH, which is one of the four mental hospitals in Maharashtra. The admission capacity of Thane RMH is 1,850. As on May 4, it had 1,044 patients.

Dr Mulik said mentally unwell criminals from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Alibaug, Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts are admitted at Thane RMH.

Overstaying another issue

Another doctor told mid-day that they face another issue of overstays. “There are many patients at this facility, who have been treated, but their relatives are not traceable,” said the doctor.

“After the new Act, the Supreme Court asked all the states and Union Territories to open rehabilitation centres where treated patients can be moved. But the state government is yet to comply with the SC order. Instead, they have tied up with private rehabilitation centres,” said a psychiatrist at the hospital.

As per the records, which are in possession of mid-day, 160 cured patients have been shifted to rehab centres since December 2021.

1,044

No. of patients admitted to RMH, Thane, as of May 4