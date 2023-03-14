Maharashtra: State govt staff strike could affect boards

Over 18 lakh state govt employees on a strike from today, demanding implementation of old pension scheme, etc

Demanding the revival of the old pension scheme (OPS), over 18 lakh state government employees have decided to go on a indefinite strike from Tuesday. Talks between the unions and state government did not help.

As a result, work at government/semi-government, civic offices, hospitals, schools and colleges (including aided ones) will be affected. Conducting ongoing board examinations will also be a challenge.

Apart of pension scheme, employee unions have placed an additional 16 demands. However, the OPS remains the main agenda.

The state government has decided to form a committee to examine the issue and suggest a solution. The government is of the opinion that there could be something between OPS and the existing scheme. However, the union leaders said they would accept nothing less than the OPS.

The government is of the view that the financial burden of the OPS will leave very little money in the state budget for developmental work because by 2030 the committed expenditure will rise to 83 per cent of the state's budget.