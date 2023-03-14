Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra State govt staff strike could affect boards

Maharashtra: State govt staff strike could affect boards

Updated on: 14 March,2023 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Over 18 lakh state govt employees on a strike from today, demanding implementation of old pension scheme, etc

Maharashtra: State govt staff strike could affect boards

Ruling and Opposition leaders outside the Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


Demanding the revival of the old pension scheme (OPS), over 18 lakh state government employees have decided to go on a indefinite strike from Tuesday. Talks between the unions and state government did not help. 


As a result, work at government/semi-government, civic offices, hospitals, schools and colleges (including aided ones) will be affected. Conducting ongoing board examinations will also be a challenge.



Apart of pension scheme, employee unions have placed an additional 16 demands. However, the OPS remains the main agenda.


Also read: Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde

The state government has decided to form a committee to examine the issue and suggest a solution. The government is of the opinion that there could be something between OPS and the existing scheme. However, the union leaders said they would accept nothing less than the OPS.

The government is of the view that the financial burden of the OPS will leave very little money in the state budget for developmental work because by 2030 the committed expenditure will rise to 83 per cent of the state's budget.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK