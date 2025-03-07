Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says government committed to expediting redevelopment of old, dilapidated and cessed buildings. The state government has authorised MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to undertake redevelopment, in cases where the society or owner fails to appoint a developer within six months of the premises

A dilapidated building in GTB Nagar. File Pic/Ashish Raje; (right) Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pic/X/@mieknathshinde

Listen to this article Maharashtra: State to fast-track redevelopment of dilapidated buildings x 00:00

Residents of dilapidated buildings and stalled redevelopment projects can breathe a sigh of relief as the state government has promised to change housing policy rules, if required. On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in the state Legislative Assembly, mentioned that the government is sensitive and committed when it comes to ensuring safe homes for everyone.

Shinde, who heads the Urban Development Department (UDD) and Ministry of Housing in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, assured Assembly members that a meeting to resolve the issue will be held soon. Congress MLA Amin Patel, meanwhile, called attention notice raising the issue of delays in government agencies granting permissions when it comes to redevelopment of the cess buildings in the city. “The government should do something about issues with cess building redevelopment,” Patel said.



Dy CM Eknath Shinde (centre) with party leaders at Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday. Pic/PTI

The state government has authorised MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) to undertake redevelopment, in cases where the society or owner fails to appoint a developer within six months of the premises being declared dangerous and unfit to occupy. MHADA maintains and repairs the cessed buildings which are decades old. Several residents faced delays in redevelopment due to differences between the tenants, developer and more importantly the landlord.

Echoing similar views, BJP MLA Parag Alavani cited cases where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has flagged a structure as C-1 category (dilapidated structure not in habitable condition and needs to be pulled down immediately), but no construction activity has commenced. “Will the government consider acquisition of such buildings?” the BJP MLA questioned.

Ajay Choudhary, MLA, Shiv Sena (UBT) stated that there are about 16,000 dilapidated structures and the government is moving at slow pace when it comes to issuing permission for redevelopment of these buildings.

Yogesh Sagar, BJP MLA alleged that the suburbs are given step-motherly treatment. “A meeting of the agencies concerned should be called and all MLAs from Mumbai (city and suburbs) should be invited to find a solution to the problem,” he demanded.

Convinced by Sagar’s suggestion, Dy CM Shinde assured the members that a meeting of all officials concerned, along with Mumbai’s MLAs, will soon be called. “The government is coming up with a housing policy. If needed, rules would be changed to ensure smooth and expeditious redevelopment and restart of stalled projects,” Shinde added.

Shamburaje Desai (Shinde’s colleague in the Mahayuti government), told mid-day in the Vidhan Bhavan premises that the issue that needs to be addressed on a priority basis. “A request to appoint one officer of deputy rank with MHADA and SRA (Slum Redevelopment Authority), specifically to handle this issue, will be sent to Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. We will have the officer appointed at the earliest, possibly by this (Thursday) evening,” Desai added.